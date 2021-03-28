7th Pay Commission Latest News: Several state governments are providing Holi gifts for government employees. Here is the list of the states Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what could be considered as a Holi gift for government employees, the central government will provide Rs 10,000 in advance under the Special Festival Allowance scheme. The scheme will be available till March 31. Notably, the Festival Advance Scheme was not in place when the 7th Pay Commission was to be implemented.

Apart from the Centre, several state governments are also providing Holi gifts for government employees. So as the festival of colours arrives, here we have brought you the list of the states giving benefits to employees ahead of Holi:

Madhya Pradesh

The state government has planned to clear 75 per cent of the third instalment of arrears according to the 7th pay commission before Holi. Well, this decision is not final yet as authorities are waiting for the completion of the required paperwork.

Telangana

The state government has announced a 30 per cent hike in the salaries of the government employees. Also, the retirement age of the employees has been raised to 61 years.

Tripura

The state government has announced a hike in DA (Dearness Allowance) for the government employees. Not just this, even pensioners have been given a 3 per cent hike in DA.

Central government

Finance Ministry has said that the central government employees will get relief in DA and by July 1, 2021, all three instalments which were on hold will get released. For unversed, central government employees DA was kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, Santosh Gangwar, Labour Minister, reacted to the three days week off and four days working. During a session in Lok Sabha, he gave in the writing that the government has no plans to implement this system.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv