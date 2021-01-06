7th Pay Commission Latest News: While there are chances that the DA hike could be rolled out earlier due to the improving economic situation, a confirmation on the same is awaited at the moment.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a piece of good news for the employees of Central government, their salaries are expected to increase in 2021 as the government is likely to restore the 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) increase that was halted last year till July 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to media reports, the additional four per cent hike in the DA is likely to be rolled out in January itself, which will make the DA increase to 21 per cent from the existing 17 per cent. However, an official announcement from the government about the date when the additional hike will be rolled out is still awaited. While there are chances that the DA hike could be rolled out earlier due to the improving economic situation, a confirmation on the same is awaited at the moment.

It is noteworthy that the DA hike is most likely to be in accordance with the formula which was recommended by the Seventh Central Pay Commission. After the increase in DA, central government employees will get a DA of 21 per cent, which will come as a massive relief for over 48 lakh employees of the Central government and around 65.26 lakh pensioners.

Apart from the four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), the government has also decided to extend the Disability Compensation for all the employees who are currently serving the Central government, also including those who are already covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

Announcing the same Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on January 1, said that "all central government employees who got disabled while performing their duties and were retained in the job despite such disablement will be covered under the new directive".

The order will also particularly provide relief to young CAPF personnel like CRPF, BSF and CISF since such individuals are usually at risk of suffering a disability in line of duty.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan