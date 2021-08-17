Central Government has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) by 25 per cent for its employees. Director of Minister of Finance Nirmala Devi, this order has been issued by all Central Government Offices that are currently paying salaries under the sixth pay scale.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Central Government has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) by 25 per cent for its employees and those of Central Autonomous Bodies. According to the Director of Minister of Finance Nirmala Devi, this order has been issued by all Central Government Offices that are currently paying salaries under the sixth pay scale. A copy of this order has been sent to other departments also, including UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India).

"There will be a significant increase in the salary due to the removal of the ban on Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees of the central government. This will also affect the house rent allowance," said Harishankar Tiwari, General Secretary, All India Accounts and Audit Committee.

"The Finance Ministry has increased the city-wise HRA to 27 percent, 18 percent, and 9 percent under the 7th Pay Commission. This classification is according to X, Y, and Z class cities. That is, the one who lives in X Class City will now get more HRA. After this the Y Class and then the Z Class one will get it," he added.

Earlier, the DA of these employees was frozen on 1 January 2020, 1 July 2020, and 1 January 2021. They were getting DA at a rate of 164 per cent during this period, which has now been increased to 189 per cent, applicable from July 1, 2021. This means now 25 per cent of DA in accordance to your base salary will be increased.

The cities whose population is more than 50 lakh come under the 'X' category. Similarly, cities with a population of more than 5 lakh come under the 'Y' category. And cities with a population of less than 5 lakh come under the 'Z' category.

Dearness Allowance is the cost of living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. As DA is provided to employees to protect against the price rise in a particular financial year, it is calculated twice every year - in January and July.

