7th Pay Commission Latest News: According to this new rule change, the Pension of the Central government employees who died during the service will be actively released to the family member.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Simplifying the rules of family pension further, the Central government has announced 3 big concessions for the pensioners amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently announced that the claim of family pension will now be released immediately after verifying the death certificate of the deceased. Families will not have to wait for paperwork now if the pensioner has died due to COVID-19 or even because of any other reason.

New concessions for pensioners

The Central government has also made the release of Provisional Family Pension faster under Rule 80 (A) of CCS (Pension) Rule 1972. According to this new rule change, the Pension of the Central government employees who died during the service will be actively released to the family member. The beneficiary is only required to submit the claim papers at the Pay and Accounts Office.



Besides the term of the Provisional Pension has also been increased by 1 year. This means that from the date on which the government employee retires, they will continue to get a provisional pension for 1 year. To acquire this facility, permission of the HOD will be required. This change of rule has been made considering the deaths caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, provisional pension was only given for 6 months under Rule 64 of CCS (Pension), 1972. However, now it has been increased to 1 year.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had also announced that the central government employees will be given provisional pension till the issue of Pension Payment Order (PPO) and completion of paperwork. The same arrangement was made for family pension recipients as well.

This decision has been taken considering the shutting of offices due to lockdown in various states. Many people may not be in a position to submit the claim form along with the service book in the Pay and Accounts Office. Hence, the arrangement to release the provisional pension of CG employees has been made by the government as early as possible to relieve people during the pandemic.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan