New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Chhattisgarh government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees by five percent. The revision in the DA for government employees in Chhattisgarh is applicable from May 1. The DA was hiked on Sunday (May 1) on the occasion of International Labour Day 2022.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.

"A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1," tweeted Bhupesh Baghel in Hindi.

The dearness allowance of state government employees which was 17 per cent so far has reached 22 per cent after the increment.

This step by the Chhattisgarh government comes after the long-standing demand of the officers and employees of the state to make their DA equivalent to that of the central government employees.

President of Chhattisgarh Ministerial Employees Union, Mahendra Singh Rajput, had pointed out that the DA in Chhattisgarh was 17 per cent whereas, central government employees are getting a 34 per cent dearness allowance. The state government employees also showcased demonstrations and launched protests last month against low DA.

How to calculate DA for state government employees:

Formula: The current rate of Dearness allowance multiply with your basic salary is Dearness allowance.

Example: The existing rate of percentage is 22 per cent after the hike, if your basic salary is Rs. 49000. The DA is (49000 x 22) /100.

Meanwhile, earlier, in March this year, the Union Government approved a 3 per cent hike each in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for the Central government employees to provide relief from inflation. The DA for both serving and retired central government employees has been increased to 34 per cent. Previously it was 31 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)

