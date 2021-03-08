The government has hiked the dearness allowance by 4 per cent, which will result in an increase in the salary of the central government employees.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The central government is likely to bring some good news for its employees this Holi as it may announce the much-awaited hike in dearness allowance. The Centre may also restore the dearness relief (DR) along with the DA hike. The move will directly benefit 48 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

The announcement of DA hike and DR restoration was expected in January and later in the Union Budget 2021. The hike was expected last year, but was not announced in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Narendra Modi government is now expected to announce the double dose of good news for central government employees ahead of Holi, which is on March 29.

The government has hiked the dearness allowance by 4 per cent, which will result in an increase in the salary of the central government employees. The Union Cabinet had, in March 2020, approved the release of additional instalment of DA to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020.

The latest hike by the government will increase the DA to 21 per cent from the existing 17 per cent. However, an official announcement regarding the date when the hike will be implemented is yet to be received.

The finance ministry had then informed that there will be an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise. The Union Cabinet had also approved the release of DR (Dearness Relief) to the retired pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020.

This was expected to impact the central government exchequer by nearly Rs 12,510 crore per annum (DA) and about Rs 14,595 crore (DR) in FY 2020-21 (for a period of 14 months from January 2020 to February 2021).

On January 1, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said that the change will bring a huge relief to the young Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), among others.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta