From the months of August onward, the Central Government employees will receive an increased House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per the revised rates.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As the stoppage on DA hike (Dearness Allowance hike) was discontinued last month, another allowance bonanza is set to increase the total salary of Central government employees from the month of August onwards. The good news for Central government employees comes in the form of the revision of House Rent Allowance (HRA) from the government’s end.

Following this, from the months of August onward, the Central Government employees will receive an increased House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per the revised rates.

According to the revised Dearness Allowance rates, the Central Government employees now receive 27 per cent Dearness Allowance. That is, the Dearness Allowance rate has well crossed the mark of 25 per cent. As per rules, once the Dearness Allowance crosses the mark of 25 per cent, the revision into House Rent allowance must be made.

How much is the increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA)?

According to the Finance Ministry's order on the subject of House Rent Allowance (HRA), the Central Government employees will receive the hike in their House Rent Allowance as per the categories of the cities they are the residents of.

For ‘X’ category cities, the hike is 27 per cent. For ‘Y’ category cities, the hike is 18 per cent. For ‘Z’ category cities, the hike is 9 per cent.

According to Harishankar Tiwari, Assistant Secretary General, All India Audit and Accounts Association, the ‘X’ category cities are the ones with a population above 50 Lakh people. The cities with above 5 Lakh population come under ‘Y’, and those below 5 Lakh population come under ‘Z’ category respectively.

Harishankar Tiwari adds that minimum HRA for Central government employees in ‘X’, ‘Y’ and ‘Z’ categories is always set at ₹5400, ₹3600 and ₹1800 respectively. The new rates will be calculated above these amounts.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma