New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Employees of the Central Government are likely to get an update on their Dearness Allowance (DA) by May 31. The Centre may announce how much DA will be increased by the end of July.

According to the 7th Pay Commission, the DA of Central Government employees is revised twice a year. It is announced once at the beginning of the year (in January) and once at the beginning of the second half. It's to be noted that with effect from January 2022, the DA of the Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners was increased by 3 percent to 34 percent of the basic pay. This benefitted about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh, pensioners.

The awaited revision in DA is likely due to the increase in the AICPI (All India Consumer Price Index). In December 2021, the AICPI figure stood at 125.4. But, in January 2022, it declined by 0.3 points and fell to 125.1. In February, it decreased by 0.1 points and stood at 125.0. For March, there was a jump of 1 point. The AICP numbers for April-May and June are yet to come. If it crosses 126, then the government can increase the DA by 4 percent. This means the total DA could reach up to 38 percent.

Furthermore, the Central Government recently increased the DA along with the release of arrears of lakhs of railway employees across the country, under the Sixth Pay Commission. The allowance has been increased by 14 percent, according to the official notification.

Meanwhile, for the unacquainted, DA is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. It is a component of salary which is some fixed percentage of the basic salary, aimed at hedging the impact of inflation. Since DA is directly related to the cost of living, the DA component is different for different employees based on their location. This means DA is different for employees in the urban sector, semi-urban sector, or the rural sector.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha