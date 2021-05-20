7th Pay Commission Latest News: In the copy of the May 12 order of the Ministry, it said that banks must issue pension of retirees on March 31 or afterwards on the basis of E-PPOs (Pension Payment Order).

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian Railway has taken a stern stance on the stopping of pension of pensioners and family pensioners by several banks. The Railway has criticized the PSU bank for doing so. In a letter to the banks, the Ministry asked banks not to withhold pension of Pensioner / Family Pensioners. Banks started withholding pension of retired railway employees after March 31 last year because they did not get pension related documents. This delay has been caused due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the copy of the May 12 order of the Ministry, it said that banks must issue pension of retirees on March 31 or afterwards on the basis of E-PPOs (Pension Payment Order). They should not wait for its hard copy to release the pension. The Minister has not been able to send the copy of PPOs to the banks due to the lockdown.

Modi government’s announcement on pension

The Modi government has announced a big relief for people who are retiring this year. The government has said that it will provide Provisional Pension in lieu of the current situation. Union Minister Jitendra Singh that this pension will be arranged for 1 year from the retirement date. The Provisional Pension to Central Government Employees will be given till the insuance of Pension Payment Order and completion of other paper work is not done. The same arrangement for Family Pension recipients will also be made.

Who are eligible for the new Provisional Pension order?

This pension provision is for Central Government employees. It was started last year and has been extended for one more year. More than 1 crore employees and pensioners falling under the 7th pay commission are eligible.

Till when will Provisional Pension continue?

The Ministry of Personnel has said that the Central government employees who have retired during the Covid-19 pandemic will start receving the pension until PPO paper work is not completed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan