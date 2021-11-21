New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Coming as a good news for Central government employees, in New Year, there is a chance of bumper increase in the salary of these employees. This comes after the Central government employees received hike in dearness allowance, HRA and TA, recently.

The fitment factor of central and state government employees is likely to be increased in New Year, according to media reports. With the increase in fitment factor, the minimum wages or the basic salary of the central government employees will automatically increase.

The Central government employees have been demanding their fitment factor to be increased from 2.57 per cent to 3.68 per cent from a long time. Media reports suggest that the fitment factor of central government employees is likely to be decided before Union Budget 2022.

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the fitment factor of the Central government employees before the Union Cabinet meet. After the approval of the cabinet, the fitment factor can be included in the expenditure of the budget.

If the fitment factor is approved by the cabinet, then the salary of government employees will be increased. With this increase, the minimum wage of Central government employees will also increase.

For the unversed, It must be noted that the government employees are currently getting salary on the basis of 2.57 per cent fitment factor. After the Cabinet’s approval, it will be increased to 3.68 per cent. This means that there will be an increase of Rs 8000 in the minimum salary of the employees. Till now the employees were getting Rs 18000 fitment factor, now it will increase to Rs 26000.

