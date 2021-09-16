Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Pune district guardian minister has promised to implement the 7th pay commission for PMC employees.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Pune district guardian minister, has promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission for the employees and officers of Pune Municipal Corporation( PMC) soon.

"As employees are working for the better of the city, the government will definitely consider their demand," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

In a meeting with representatives of PMC employees’ union and officers’ union with NCP city unit President and opposition Deepali Dhumal, Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, has hinted that a final decision on this regard will be taken in the coming week.

PMC's General body has already given their nod to the proposal for the commission. After the sanction of the state government, the commission will be implemented for the PMC employees and officers.

A total of 17,000 employees working with PMC will get the direct benefit of the seventh pay commission, once sanctioned by the government. As per PMC statistics 91 class one, 448 class two, 4262 class three, and more than 13,000 class four employees work for the Pune Municipal Corporation.

As per the reports, Employees of central and other state governments had got the commission payments from January 2016. And, if the PMC's 7th pay commission is sanctioned they will get the arrears from the year 2016. Totaling the amount of commission from the year 2016, the PMC will get a benefit fund of more than Rs 500 crores.

Posted By: Ashita Singh