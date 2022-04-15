New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the recent hike in DA (Dearness Allowance) lakhs of Central Government employees/ pensioners are eagerly waiting for their stalled Dearness Relief (DR) to be released. The Central government employees/ pensioners had urged the Union government to release the dearness relief that was held back during the early period of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees are expecting the Centre to disburse the DR into their accounts after it was hiked along with DA recently. However, recently, reports claimed that the Central government will not clear the DR.

Here's what the Centre has said on DR release

As per a Hindustan Times report, the central government has turned down the pensioners‘ request to release the dearness relief. The report states that in the 32nd meeting of standing committee of voluntary agencies for review and rationalisation of pension rules held on Monday and chaired by Union Minister for Pensioners Welfare Jitendra Singh, "representative of the Department of Expenditure (DoE) specified that the amount of DAs and DRs that had been frozen would not be restored."

Recent hike in DA and DR

Since the freeze on DA and DR was removed in July 2021, the allowances have increased three times. In July 2021, DA and DR were hiked to 28 per cent from 17 per cant respectively. In October 2021, DA was hiked by 3 per cent. As a result, DA for the central government employees rose to 31 per cent. In January 2022, DR again hiked to 34 per cent.

How to calculate DA?

Central government employees: Dearness Allowance % = ((Average of All-India Consumer Price Index (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months -115.76)/115.76)*100.

Central public sector employees: Dearness Allowance % = ((Average of All-India Consumer Price Index (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 3 months -126.33)/126.33)*100

