There are chances that total DA would increase to 31 per cent instead of 28 per cent. If this happens salary of Central government employees will increase yet again.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As the Central government employees are waiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) of June 2021, there are chances that total DA would increase to 31 per cent instead of 28 per cent. If this happens salary of Central government employees will increase yet again. Although the Dearness allowance for June 2021 has not been decided yet, the AICPI data for January 2021 to May 2021 indicates that there will be a 3 per cent DA increase for June.

You must note that in January 2020, the DA was increased by 4 per cent, in June 2020, DA was increased by 3 per cent, and in January 2021 it was again increased by 4 per cent. In this way, the current DA reached 28 per cent but if there is an increase of 3 per cent in DA for June, it will reach a total of 31 per cent as estimated.

Here's the full calculation of salary increase on basic pay:

The salary of Level-1 Central employees ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 according to the 7th Pay Commission Matrix. The following data shows how much increase in Salary will be seen in September if you take the minimum salary as the base for calculation.

Considering 28 per cent DA, the total annual dearness allowance on the basic salary of Rs 18,000 will be Rs 60,480. This means the annual increase in salary will be Rs 23,760.

Considering 31 per cent DA, the total dearness allowance on the basic salary of Rs 18,000 will be Rs 66,960. This means the annual increase in salary will be Rs 30,240.

The calculation is based on the basic salary of the employee. First, calculate the difference between new dearness allowance and old dearness allowance. Then multiply the difference by 12 months to find out the annual salary increase.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha