7th Pay Commission: Diwali Bonanza In Haryana As Govt Announces 4% DA Hike For Its Employees And Pensioners

DA HIKE 2022: In a Diwali bonanza, the Haryana government on Tuesday a hike of 4 per cent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees with effect from July 1, 2022. Now, the dearness allowance for government employees has been increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent. The increased DA will be paid to the employees with the pay of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November, the Finance Department of the Haryana Government said in a release on 18 October.

This decision by the Haryana government comes in line with the Central government's decision of increasing DA from 34 per cent to 38 per cent of all the central government employees.

"Governor of Haryana is pleased to enhance the Dearness Relief (DR) payable to Haryana Government pensioners and family pensioners, who are drawing their pension/family pension as per 7th pay/pension structure, from existing rate of 34% to 38% of the basic pension/family pension with effect from 1 July, 2022," an official notice stated.

Haryana government increases the dearness allowance for government employees from 34% to 38%, to be applicable from July 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/J2nd2qMB0Q — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

"Enhanced DR shall be paid with the pension/family pension of October 2022 and arrears for the months of July 2022 to September 2022 (3 months) shall be paid in the month of November 2022. The payment on account of Dearness Relief involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored," it added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month states like Rajasthan and Delhi also hiked the DAs in their states by 4 per cent.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the central government employees and pensioners by 4 per cent."Cabinet approves release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 per cent to Central Government employees and pensioners, due from 01.07.2022," PIB tweeted.

This was the second increase in the dearness allowance of the central government employees this year. As according to the 7th Pay Commission, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness relief for all the central governments are increased twice in a year or once every six months.