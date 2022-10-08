7th Pay Commission: Delhi Govt Hikes Dearness Allowness Of Its Employees By 4 Per Cent

THE Delhi government on Friday announced a hike of 4 per cent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees. The government took this decision in line with the Central government's decision of increasing DA from 34 per cent to 38 per cent of all the central government employees.

According to an official order, the finance department of the national capital has forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies, endorsing the revision of rates by the central government.

Ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the central government employees and pensioners by 4 per cent.

"Cabinet approves release of additional installment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 per cent to Central Government employees and pensioners, due from 01.07.2022," PIB tweeted.

This was the second increase in the dearness allowance of the central government employees this year. In March 2022, the government announced 3 per cent increase in DA. That increase was effective from January 1, 2022.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government also approved a four cent increase in the dearness allowance to its employees and pensioners following the order issued by the centre.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote," In line with the central government employees, dearness allowance has been increased by four per cent for state employees as well. Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022."

What Is Dearness Allowance?

DA is a part of the salary of government employees and pensioners that is calculated as a percentage of an employee's basic salary to mitigate of inflation on people.

DA Hike By Central Government

As per the latest hike, the DA of the employees of the central government now stands at 38 per cent from 34 per cent. A four per cent of hike sums up to an increase of Rs 720 in the salary of the employees. For example, if a person gets Rs 18,000 as a basic salary, then as per 34 per cent DA, he will be receiving DA of Rs 6,120.

(With inputs from agencies)