7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Increased For Govt Employees In 4 States | Details

The central government has given a piece of good news for several state government employees this month as the central government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) rates based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The AICPI-IW data released by the Labour Bureau in Shimla will decide the extent of the DA hike. The centre is expected to announce the DA hike soon. Now, let's take a look at the state where employees are already enjoying the DA or DR hikes.

Chattisgarh hikes DA by 6%

The Chhattisgarh Government under the 7th Pay commission on August 16, 2022, increased DA for its employees by 6 per cent to 28 per cent. Meanwhile, the state government employees received a DA hike by 15 per cent under the 6th pay commission. The state government in a statement said that the DA hikes would be effective from 1 August 2022.

DA hike in Gujarat

Under the 7th Pay commission, the Gujarat Government hiked DA/DR by 3 per cent for its employee. Back on August 15th, Cheif Minister Bhupendra Patel made a statement in this regard. Around 9.38 lakh employees will be benefited from the DA hike.

DA hike in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government increased the DA for its employees by 3 per cent. With this hike, Maharashtra Government employees will enjoy a DA of 34 per cent. The DA hike was effective from the month of August.

Tamil Nadu hikes DA rate to 34 per cent

The DA and DR will be increased by 3 per cent in Tamil Nadu for all the state government employees, pensioners and family pensioners. With the given hike, the DA rate of Tamil Nadu state employees has increased to 34 Per cent.