5G Update: Spectrum Allocation Letters Issued, Centre Asks Telcos To Prepare For 5G Launch

Days after the mega auction for the 5G Spectrum concluded with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio bagging most of the airwaves, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that the issuing of the spectrum allocation letters has been completed and asked the telecom service providers to gear up for the launch of 5G services.

"5G Update: Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for 5G launch," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on Koo. This is the first time when the Department of Telecom (DoT) issued the spectrum assignment letters on the same day the successful bidders of radio waves made upfront payments.

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks paid Rs 17,876 crore to the DoT for the spectrum they won in the recently concluded mega auction of the 5G services.

The country's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with Rs 87,946.93 crore bid.

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that his company Bharti Airtel received a spectrum allocation letter within a few hours of making an upfront payment to the DoT.

"In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first ! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change ! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation," Mittal said.

Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands and selected purchase of radio waves in the low and mid-band spectrum for Rs 43,039.63 crore. Airtel, earlier this month, had announced that it will launch its 5G service by this month's end across the country.

While all telecom operators have opted to make payments in 20 annual instalments, Bharti Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore equivalent to four annual instalments. Reliance Jio has made payments of Rs 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks Rs 18.94 crore. Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group has placed bids worth Rs 211.86 crore for 400 MHz in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services.



