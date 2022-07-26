5G Spectrum Auction: What Is 5G? How It Is Different From 4G And Other FAQs Answered

India's biggest auction of spectrum started on Tuesday with a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer. The four key players in the market including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and the market leader will be part of the race.

With the auction finally kicking off, let's have clarity on what exactly is a 5G network, why is it important, and what users can expect out of the auction.

What Is 5G?

5G is the fifth and latest generation mobile network and it provides the fastest internet speed (multi-Gbps peak speed), ultra-low-latency, more reliability, a large network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience. 5G can be implemented in low-band, mid-band or high-band millimeter-wave 24 GHz up to 54 GHz.



5G Band Which Will Be Used In India :

Telecom Service Providers in India are likely to use Mid and High band spectrum in order to roll-out of 5G technology-based services. It will provide a speed that is 10 times higher than what the current 4G service provides.

How 4G And 5G Are Different?

5G is far better than 4G providing a downloading speed of 10Gbps, while 4G's speed is confined at 150mbps.5G speed will allow its users to download full-length HD movies within seconds. Not only this, but it will also provide a better uploading speed. In terms of upload speeds, 5G networks can provide up to 1Gbps upload speeds, as compared to the 50Mbps upload speeds on 4G networks.

When Is 5G Expected To Be Implemented?

5G services are likely to be implemented later this year itself, or by early 2023 at the latest. Reportedly, the Airtel CTO had said that the telecom operator would launch its 5G services within 2-4 months after the auctions are concluded.

Is There A Need For New 5G Towers?

The 5G services will not require new towers but will run on the same radio frequencies that are currently being used for the 4G data services.

What Will It Cost?

As of now there is not any confirmation regarding the price of the 5G plans in India but is expected to cost slightly more than what 4G charges currently.