5G India Launch: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast; Know 5G Tariff Plans, Other Details Here

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the 5G services in India on October 1. Along with the 5G service, he will also inaugurate the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022) to be held from October 1 to 4, 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, those who want to watch the event can also watch it live on Doordarshan.

Where To Watch?

Doordarshan is expected to live telecast the whole event. Many other channels will also broadcast the India Mobile Congress inauguration event live or will keep updating the viewers with major highlights.

Where Will The Event Take Place?

The launch is scheduled to take place at IMC 2022 at 10 AM in Pragati Maidan.

Which Cities Will Get 5G First?

After the first phase rollout of 5G services in India, a total of 13 cities will get the 5G internet services. The list of the cities includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

5G Smartphones Available In Market:

Buyers who want to buy 5G smartphones can easily get it at an affordable price starting from nearly 12,000. Samsung Galaxy's M13 5G is available at Rs 11,999 and supports 11 5G bands. There are many other nice options like Oppo, Vivo, and Realme which are available for under Rs 20,000.

5G Tariff Plans:

As of now, any telecom service provider has not announced 5G tariff plans. Reliance Jio and Airtel have revealed that both companies will launch 5G services this year only. However, they have not disclosed the price yet.

What Is The Theme For IMC-2022?

The theme of the IMC-2022, the leading digital event in Asia is 'Encapsulate, Engage and Experience a New Digital Universe' and has the main objective of promoting new technologies, particularly the indigenous ones and letting citizens experience the usages and applications of 5G.

Earlier, PM Modi while addressing the Independence Day event had spoke about the digital revolution and said, “India’s ‘techade’ is here, with 5G, chip manufacturing, we are bringing revolution through Digital India to the grassroots."