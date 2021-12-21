New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Central government is likely to implement the four new labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupational safety, health and working conditions by the next fiscal year according to a PTI report. Under the new rules, employees across India are expected to get three days leave each week and four working days among other facilities. The changes in the labour codes might also decrease the in-hand salary of employees, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The decrease will be affected by the change in the calculation of Provident Fund (PF).

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject.

"The four labour codes are likely to be implemented in the next financial year of 2022-23 as a large number of states have finalised draft rules on these. The Centre has completed the process of finalising the draft rules on these codes in February 2021. But since labour is a concurrent subject, the Centre wants the states to implement these as well in one go," a senior official said, as quoted by PTI.

Earlier this week, the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav in a reply to the Rajya Sabha had said that the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code is the only code on which the least number of 13 states have pre-published the draft rules.

The central government and some of the States/UTs have pre-published rules under the four labour codes. The central government is pursuing with the remaining state governments to frame the rules under all four Codes, he had said.

As per the minister's reply, draft rules are pre-published by 24 states on The Code on Wages.

These states are Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Mizoram, Telangana, Assam, Manipur, UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and GNCT of Delhi.

Similarly, the 20 states have pre-published draft rules on The Industrial Relations Code, 18 states have pre-published draft rules on The Code on Social Security, and 13 states have pre-published draft rules on The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha