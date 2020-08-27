GST Council Meeting LIVE: In the last meeting held on June 12, the GST Council decided to waive off fees for late filing returns between July 2017 to January this year in a bid to minimise the impact of COVID-19 crisis on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Minister of State (MoS) Finance Anurag Thakur, chaired the 41st Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting today. The meeting, which was held via video conferencing, was attended by Finance Ministers of states and union territories (UTs) and other officials.

The key agenda of the 41st GST Council meet would be to discuss the issue of the revenue compensation to states and find a solution to meet the gap between GST cess collections and the total compensation paid to the states. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the 41st GST Council will be "special" and it will consider a proposal to borrow money from the market to compensate states for their revenue shortfalls.

15:30 pm: As the GST Council meeting is still in progress, the virtual media briefing is delayed. The briefing will commence after the GST Council meeting gets over. Inconvenience is regretted: Ministry of Finance

13:35 pm: Meanwhile, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has also said the central government is "morally bound" to compensate states for the revenue shortfall on account of low GST collections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

"It is the commitment of the central government to compensate the states for the shortfall in GST collections. Its true that it is legally not binding on the Centre, but morally, it is," he said

13:10 pm: In a tweet, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said, "The solution to GST embroglio is Central Govt to empower GST Council to borrow for meeting the compensation requirement, if necessary through an ordinance, on the strength of future receipts of an extended levy of compensation cess beyond 5 years by an appropriate notification."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing in Delhi today. MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of States & UTs and senior officers from Union Government & States are also present in the meeting: Ministry of Finance pic.twitter.com/zmbHqbOvwt — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

11:29 am: According to PTI sources, the Centre is looking at options like "market borrowing, raising cess rate or increasing the number of items for levy of compensation cess"

10:50 am: "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi today. The meeting will be attended by MOS Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from the Union Government and States," the Ministry of Finance tweeted

