New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Your property can be useful as collateral when you need funds. There are many financial institutions that provide a loan against property, and these loans help you leverage your asset effectively. To simplify access and ensure swift disbursal, many lenders today have lenient requirements. You may even get a loan against property without income proof if you have a strong financial profile.

However, despite this ease of access, many are unaware of the loan’s benefits and the process of applying for it. Read to know all about the processes involved, the loan against property documents required, and the steps to take while applying.

Who can apply?

Lenders usually have varying loans against property eligibility criteria, which is why it is important to check the requirements beforehand. A loan against property is offered to both salaried and self-employed individuals. The age bracket considered for a salaried individual is typically between 21 and 68 years, whereas it ranges between 28 and 70 years for those that are self-employed.

Applicants should have a stable source of income and a good credit history to apply with most lenders. For the latter, the existing debt obligations and repayment track record are taken into consideration while processing the application. Further, the property pledged as collateral is also assessed and evaluated. Any ownership disputes or discrepancies reduces the chance of approval.

What are the Documents Required for a Loan Against Property?

For Salaried Individuals:

Bank account statement for the last 3 months

Salary slips

Identity proof

Address proof

Property documents

PAN card

ITR filed

For Self-employed Individuals:

PAN card

Address proof

Bank statement for the last 6 months

Identity proof

Business documents

Income documents and financial statements.

Property documents

Keep in mind that the above-mentioned lists of documents are indicative, and lenders may ask for additional paperwork during loan processing.

What is the Loan Against Property Calculator?

A loan against property EMI calculator is an online tool that you can use to determine the EMIs payable on your loan. It allows you to select the loan amount, repayment period, and interest rate, based on which it calculates the EMI and the interest payable. It is free, easy-to-use, and accessible at any time.

Using this tool is crucial because it has several benefits.

Firstly, it plays a key role in comparing loan offerings. You can use it to know the actual interest amount payable and this information can be useful when choosing a lender.

Secondly, it helps you to identify the ideal loan terms for you. You can adjust the tenor or the loan amount and settle on an EMI and interest amount that suits your finances.

Lastly, it gives you an idea of the cost of borrowing, which is crucial to deciding whether you can afford the loan.

What is the Loan Against Property Application Process?

This process differs across lenders, but there are a few general steps to be aware of. These are as follows.

Fill the application form either online or by visiting the branch of the financial institution. You may need to enter details pertaining to your: Income Age Occupation Property

Wait for the lender to assess your application. In case there are some discrepancies, the lender may ask you to add a co-applicant to enhance your eligibility.

If approved, you will have to submit documentation. This includes: KYC Income documents Property documents



At this stage, you may be required to pay the processing fees and any other charges applicable.

The lender will then initiate the legal and technical verification process. They may visit your residence and the site/property for verification. Once evaluation is complete, a report is prepared. If there are no objections, the lender confirms your loan amount.

At the final stage, the lender issues a sanction letter and proceeds with the disbursement. At the time of disbursal, you will have to submit the original property documents.

Aside from these pointers, keep in mind that conducting your own market research is important to find the right loan against property offers. Always compare 2-3 lenders and select the one who provides the loan with the best terms. In this regard, the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property is a smart choice, as it has cost-effective terms and grants access to a sizable sanction.

It also comes with some of the better features in the market, including quick loan disbursal, an attractive interest rate, and a flexible tenor of up to 240 months. If you have an existing loan, you can opt for an easy balance transfer and avail a sizeable top-up loan to get additional funding. For an affordable, high-value loan, apply online with your property details and get hassle-free approval.

(Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan