New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: A digital personal loan takes the paper-based lending process completely online. The offline process of traditional lenders that could take anywhere from 1 to 2 weeks has come down to 24 hours* or less with NBFCs and other fintech companies making this process faster and more efficient. Now, in India, you can simply get loans online with the help of eKYC.

Today, you can get a digital personal loan from an NBFC using a 100% online application process. Just make sure you meet the eligibility criteria and qualify based on other factors that affect approval. As this is a simple process, you can approach NBFCs even as a new-to-credit borrower. Digital personal loans are the best personal loans you can take as they ensure convenience, speed, and ease. As a result, you can quickly access funds without leaving home and decide the loan terms using the personal loan interest calculator. To know more about how you can avail a quick digital personal loan from an NBFC, read on.

Ensure you have a good credit score:

Applying for a digital personal loan from an NBFC can be a fast process if you have a good credit score. Also known as the CIBIL score, it reflects the credit risk you pose as a borrower. The three-digit score between 300 and 900 has all the details regarding your past credit history, including debit and credit card bills. With a credit score of 750 or above, you can get fast approval and competitive interest, as this score signifies your financial stability and therefore increases your creditworthiness.

Meet all the eligibility criteria required for a digital personal loan There are certain qualifications you have to meet for NBFCs to sanction your loan. They include:

- Income

Make sure you have a stable income when applying for a personal loan from an NBFC. These lenders check your bank statements and salary slips to assess your income stability. Note that both your income and your place of residence are considered before deciding on the loan amount offered to you. So, it is important to meet your chosen NBFC’s city-based income criteria to be eligible for a digital personal loan.

- Age

Lenders check the age of an applicant (usually those between 21 and 65 are offered loans) before approving a personal loan application. This is to assess the number of working years you have ahead of you, affecting repayment.

- Work experience

Your work experience is also important as it shows consistency in your income. This is also an important way to build trust with the lender. Some NBFCs require a working experience of 2 years with one year working for the same company, and some require 3 years.

- Make sure your documentation is right

Though you need to submit minimal documents to get approval for an NBFC personal loan, make sure you don’t miss out on any. The usual document list is as follows:

1: KYC documents of identity proof such as your Aadhaar, PAN card, passport, your driver’s license or voter ID, as well as Employee ID

2: Proof of income like your salary slips, bank statement and ITR documents

3: Address proof like your passport, ration card, electricity bill, telephone bill or rental agreement.

- Avoid applying for multiple loans simultaneously

Applying for multiple loans reduces your credit score and affects your chances of getting approval. Lenders want to ensure you have a good credit reputation before approving your application. So, make sure you do your research well and choose the best borrowing option that serves your purpose.

- Steps to apply for a digital personal loan from an NBFC

Once you meet the eligibility terms and get the documents needed, an online application for a digital personal loan is simple. It includes these steps:

1: Fill out the online application form accurately

2: Verify it with an OTP

3: Submit KYC and financial documents online

4: Choose the loan amount and tenor you wish to go with

5: Send your application through

Once your data is verified, you will get a personal loan offer if your application is approved.

In your search for the best financial solution, consider the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, and affordable financing solution from one of the top NBFCs in the country. Here you can get fast access to funds and a sanction of up to Rs. 25 lakh. Along with online loan approval in just 5 minutes, you can also enjoy a lengthy tenor of 5 years to repay the loan and reduce your initial EMIs by up to 45%* with a unique Flexi facility. Before applying, calculate all the loan components using the EMI calculator so you know the amount you will be repaying every month. Check your pre-approved offer to apply and get a personalised loan without delay.



