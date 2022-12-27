2023 For Hospitality: Buoyant Outlook Or In The Doldrums Again?

INDIA’S hospitality industry is looking at a resurgence in 2023, making the most of the G20 presidency and already witnessing favourable figures for domestic travel in 2022 – especially for leisure. Industry players are of the view that as international arrivals are also likely to pick up, the outlook for 2023 is bright.

"I think it's really safe to say that we have overcome the real difficult period. I don't think any one of us can deny that it was really difficult, in all terms – occupancies, daily average rates and revenue per available room (during the pandemic)," Hotel Association of India Vice President KB Kachru told PTI.

"But, I'm really happy to state that post-Covid, we have really bounced back. Our occupancy rates, average rates and the bottom line is all looking up," Kachru, who is also the Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor of South Asia Radisson Hotel Group, was further quoted saying.

Industry estimates peg occupancy at 70 per cent, recovering from the impact of Covid by the third quarter of 2022-23, while the average daily rates had moved up to Rs 7,260 as compared to Rs 6,540 in the same period in FY20.

Also, the revenue per available room had increased to Rs 5,085 against Rs 4,499 in Q3FY20.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) Managing Director and CEO Kavinder Singh said, “I will say (that) in 2022, the hospitality industry finally got the oxygen that it deserved in terms of the number of people coming into the hotels, resorts and cities.”

In 2021, industry players had slowly started walking, Singh said, adding “then, in 2022, we started running, and 2023 is the time to fly.”

"The big trend that we noticed was that the leisure occupancies were higher, as well as the ARR (average room rate) have [sic] been higher, RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) of leisure players were higher than the city players. This is something that is now becoming a trend that people are willing to pay more for leisure accommodation …," he added.

InterGlobe Hotels Head – Asset Management, Manoj Agarwal said that while the easing of the Covid restrictions, domestic travel and strong leisure travel demand have been instrumental in the recovery of the sector, resumption of international flights and a gradual return of corporate travel have also played a role.

“The industry is now thriving on domestic demand and gradual increase in international travel is expected to add further growth to it,” he added.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd Managing Director Vijay Dewan said the demand for FY23 is “up 15 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels and is expected to remain in double drifts over the next 3-5 years.”

"In addition to this, there is a supply-side mismatch, which will drive average room rates up in the coming years," he added.

For 2023, Kachru said there would be a big boost not just from wedding ceremonies and long weekend getaways but also from the “repositioning of India during G20, where we are hosting delegates across the country.”

India's G20 presidency, he said, "would give us a great boost. Countries participating in G20, all the key people are visiting India and they're going to different places. We have to actually make them our ambassadors, who will project India and who will be talking about India.”

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) Secretary General Jaison Chacko also said it is a "great opportunity for the tourism and hospitality industry," and in anticipation of its spillover benefits, the government must also reactivate the Champion Sector in Services Scheme (CSSS) to give a boost to the MICE tourism in the country.

"After two years of absolute stalling, this has come as a golden opportunity for the tourism and hospitality industry. This is the time that the government should go full throttle to promote tourism under the Incredible India banner," he added.

Dewan agreed that the G20 will add to the high performance in FY23-24 of the industry, which is "expected to grow at a minimum of 15 per cent this year and then at a CAGR of 10 per cent over the next decade."

In 2023, Agarwal said, "We believe inbound travel, MICE and in-person meeting, which had been subdued this year, would witness a significant growth, which will further strengthen the path to healthy ADR (average daily rate) recovery."

As this piece is published, however, reports of surging Covid cases in China, and also Japan, spark fears of another travel slowdown. Moreover, with new warnings of a global recession – in which India may be the only island of growth – questions do crop up about how long the hospitality industry can ride on this crest.

Also, availing credit has become dearer and measures to tackle inflation have restricted liquidity, which means that consumer spending is likely to go down. With these new developments, it remains to be seen whether 2023 will indeed be the year of resurgence for the sector.

(With inputs from PTI)