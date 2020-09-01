Industry leaders shared their insights on the post-COVID scenario and how through responsible marketing, consumer demand can be regained.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 16th Marketing Conclave, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), was held on August 27 and 28. The virtual event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar who highlighted the need to curb the menace of fake news and misinformation, and called for encouraging media literacy among people in India.

The conclave, with the theme ‘Towards The Tipping Point’, saw industry leaders share their insights on the post-COVID scenario and how through responsible marketing, consumer demand can be regained.

Speaking at the largest marketing event this year in India, Jagran New Media CEO Bharat Gupta said that creating trust and credibility should be of paramount importance for content creators in the digital world. Underling the need to win the trust of the audience, he said it is an ongoing process and it can only be done by creating credible content.

Expressing concern over sensationalisation of news in recent times, he said news has become a commodity now and different organisations are using it for different purposes.

Delivering a keynote address, Harish Mariwala, Founder and Chairman Marico, highlighted the role of innovation and purpose in brand building amid the ongoing crisis.

Mr Anant Goenka, Executive Director at The Indian Express Group and Chairman, IAMAI Digital Advertising Committee, said: “The current times have taught that messaging and communication has never been more important, content has never been less commoditised and the reason to look beyond the shares of customers wallets, has never been more crucial for business sustainability.”

Facebook India Managing Director Ajit Mohan spoke about the pandemic's impact on the digital world. He noted that digitally-influenced purchases in India have gone up by 15-20% for some of the largest consumer goods categories including apparels, mobile phone and consumer-packaged goods.

The real power of digital infrastructure, he said, gets unleashed as startups and small businesses come online and tap the opportunities across verticals to gain massive growth.

GroupM South Asia President Tushar Vyas highlighted the fact that there is a change in consumer trends along with how brands are evolving their marketing strategies.

“COVID-19 has given a rise to challenges and changes across the marketing ecosystem but on the other side, it has offered a fresh perspective into the new reality and help accelerate digital adoption. Digital, data and technology have a larger part to play in the post COVID world to help turn the tide,” he said.

Dainik Bhaskar Group Director Girish Agarwal spoke about how regional newspaper industry is growing while English newspapers are recording a dip in readership. He, however, said that at the same time, digital news platforms recorded a high growth.

The conference also saw an interesting chat on Audio: The Way Forward between Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia Spotify India Managing Director Amarjit Singh Batra.

The conclave focused on (a) rejuvenating consumer demand and creating new demand in semi-urban and rural areas among the 500 million plus internet users; b) creating new opportunities for Indian owned brands by leveraging digital technologies and c) bring back the Indian digital media business to its post global pandemic levels by ensuring the quality of the medium and expanding its outreach.

Some of the sessions at the Conclave would focused on “Post Pandemic New Reality”, “Reach of e-Commerce”, “Which Is the Best Suited Medium For 900 mn Indians?”, “Ensuring the Quality of Medium”, “Traditional Media: Pains and Pleasures of Transformation” , “Measurement & Matrices: Comparing Apples With Apples” etc.

The conference had an online gathering of more than 3000+ registered delegates from across the globe with 150+ speakers. Some of the speakers at the two-day conference included Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group; Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman; Marico; Satyan Gajwani, vice-chairman, Times Internet; Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Mark Read, CEO, WPP; Nitin Paranjpe, COO, Unilever; Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Dream11; Sam Balsara Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World; Ashish Bhasin; CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network; Vishnu Mohan Chairman & CEO, Havas Group; Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, Film Director Bharat Bala among others.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta