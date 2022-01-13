New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The ‘Legendary Yezdi’ is back. Mahindra-backed Classic Legends has re-introduced the Yezdi brand in India with the launch of three new motorcycles: Adventure, Roadster and Scrambler. The new range of Yezdi motorcycles will be available across Classic Legends’ dealership network, which already retails Jawa Motorcycles, in India for viewing, test rides, bookings and deliveries. Customers will also have the option of booking the Yezdi model of their choice online with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

Packed with modern technology and retro styling cues, the new generation of Yezdi motorcycles come powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine displacing 334cc but tuned differently to suit the persona of the motorcycle it is mounted in. The Adventure range starts at Rs 2,09,900, Scrambler range starts at Rs 2,04,900 and Roadster range starts at Rs 1,98,142 - all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yezdi Scrambler:

The Yezdi Scrambler styling is dripping of mischief with a typical scrambler fly line - simple seat with a classic round tank, tucked in headlamp along with an offset speedo pod, upright/commanding handlebar position, typical scrambler twin exhausts, on/off-road tyres along a front fender beak give a distinct character to the machine.

The scrambler produces 29.1PS@8000rpm of peak power & peak torque of 28.2Nm@6750rpm and a flat torque curve. It comes with telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear. With a short wheelbase of 1403mm, the motorcycle is packaged for fun riding and sliding. The frame enables quick manoeuvres and confident handling across terrains.

Braking too is top of the line with disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS by Continental, with three switchable modes – Road, Rain & Off-road for more flexible performance. The headlamp, tail lamps and blinkers are all equipped with LED while the digital speedometer has several features that make it a much more equipped and relevant riding experience. The Yezdi Scrambler will be available in the following six colours at given prices. Ex-showroom price, Delhi:

Fire Orange: Rs 2,04,900

Yelling Yellow: Rs 2,06,900

Outlaw Olive: Rs 2,06,900

Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue (Dual Tone): Rs 2,10,900

Yezdi Roadster:

The Roadster is a uniquely styled motorcycle with a perfect blend of classic style and modern touches. The motorcycle boasts an elegant silhouette with its visual weight spread across the design giving it a muscular and planted character.

Comfortable split seats embellished with a stark chrome arc highlights the seat line while a compact headlamp and tightly packaged engine area lend solidity to the overall design. Alloy wheels along with fat tyres, flanked by chopped fenders add to the beefy looks. There is a digital speedometer at the head of the motorcycle while the headlamps and the indicators are LEDs.

Sporting a similar engine capacity and transmission, the Roadster delivers peak power of 29.7PS@7300rpm and peak torque of 29Nm@6500rpm. The roadster features a dual cradle chassis and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS by Continental. The Yezdi Roadster will be available in five colours in the Dark and Chrome themes. Ex-showroom Delhi:

Roadster Dark – Smoke Grey: Rs 1,98,142

Roadster Dark – Steel Blue: Rs 2,02,142

Roadster Dark – Hunter Green: Rs 2,06,142

Roadster Chrome – Sin Silver: Rs 2,06,142

Roadster Chrome – Gallant Grey: Rs 2,06,142

Yezdi Adventure:

The Yezdi Adventure is designed to fulfil every requirement of a long-distance rider. Be it the “serious off-roader” styling, comfortable ergonomics, surefooted handling across all terrain and a host of rider aids, the company says the motorcycle is built for you to tick every destination and riding trail on your bucket list!

The high placed mud-guard and the knuckle-guards keep the rider secured from any pebbles that might fly your way, while the chassis-mounted front cage, made of heavy-duty steel, offers added safety as well the flexibility to carry extra fuel utilizing the accessory fuel jerrycans. The Yezdi Adventure comes with a host of mounting points and hooks for carrying luggage.

The Adventure is powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine displacing 334cc. It produces max power of 30.2PS@8000rpm and a peak torque of 29.9Nm@6500rpm. Mated to a six-speed constant mesh transmission, the engine is tuned for torquey mid-range for trail riding while developing great top-end power for high-speed highway cruising.

The adventure features an all-new chassis, suspended on a unique mono-shock swing arm set-up at the rear and long-travel telescopic forks. Braking is taken care of by disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS by Continental, with three switchable modes – Road, Rain & Off-road for more flexible performance.

The Adventure comes with USB charging capability and Bluetooth connectivity to ensure the user’s smartphone is utilized throughout the ride. With its own mobile app, the system is also capable of displaying turn-by-turn navigation on the integrated TFT/LCD display. The display is also adjustable for better viewing angles while also featuring a trip navigator, a gear indicator, a side-stand indicator and a clock. The speedo also features a Distance to Empty and an Average Fuel Economy dial for better fuel management.

The Adventure also has its own range of specially curated accessories that can be added to the machine, to enable the rider to customize it as per their liking. There are options to add knuckle guards, jerry cans with mounting brackets, panniers, top box, fog lamps, crash guards, a headlamp grille – all available as additional accessories.

The Yezdi Adventure will be available in the three colours at given prices, ex-showroom Delhi:

Slick Silver: Rs 2,09,900

Mambo Black: Rs 2,11,900

Ranger Camo: Rs 2,18,900

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan