Year Ender 2022: List Of Popular Cars Discontinued This Year; Do You Have One?

CAR manufacturers often discontinue their models in India, due to several reasons whether it would be sales or to introduce another car in the same segment. Many models have already been discontinued in India due to these factors, including hatchbacks, and SUVs. Here are some of the discontinued models that will be replaced by new options for buying cars in India in the upcoming days.

Hyundai Santro:

The game-changing vehicle for Hyundai in the Indian market is first on the list. The 1998 release of the Hyundai Santro stunned consumers with its performance and engine. The Hyundai Santro later underwent a facelift in 2018 with improved features, interior, and design, but the tallboy hatchback's situation did not go well. This is due to the car's high price, which prevented it from competing with the market. Another explanation could be that the Grand i10 Nios, which offered a better engine, more space, and better features, competed with the car's top-end model.

Volkswagen Polo:

A hatchback that continues to rank among the favourites of car enthusiasts. After 12 years since its introduction, the Volkswagen Polo, the company's most well-liked vehicle, was discontinued. The Polo received numerous new cosmetic updates, upgrades, and enhancements, just like every other car, but the changes did not benefit the vehicle because sales did not rise.

Mahindra Alturas G4:

The number of sales was the main factor in the Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra discontinuing its SUV Alturas G4. The company's other vehicles, including the Thar and XUVs, were operating effectively. The Altura, which was up against the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster in the market, failed to establish itself, which is why it was quietly removed from the company's website. It has also been suggested that the upcoming emission standards may have caused issues for the vehicle.

Toyota Urban Cruiser:

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based subcompact SUV, which was introduced two years ago, was also discontinued this year. According to reports, the car was selling 2200 units a month when the Brezza's facelift hit the market. It had to be discontinued because otherwise Toyota would have had to charge more than Maruti for its rebadged versions of Maruti cars, and it would have been forced to compete with the Toyota Hyryder, which has more features, more room, and a more potent engine.

Renault Duster:

Another well-liked SUV, the one that started the mid-size SUV trend in India, was also discontinued this year. Renault Duster was well-built, had a commanding presence on the road, and had a lot of power. It was produced by the well-known French automaker, Renault. Both diesel and a gasoline engine were available when the Renault Duster was first released, but the diesel trim was later dropped. But because the company did not update the vehicle as drastically as its rival did, sales of the vehicle declined, and the vehicle was eventually discontinued.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross:

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, an SUV-Crossover that rose to popularity in the early stages of its launch, was discontinued this year because its rivals outperformed it. The S-Cross faced off against the Duster and Creta in 2015, but due to technological advancements and the introduction of numerous new models, the car was unable to compete. On the other hand, the company has discontinued sales of the car in India and has instead launched a global version of the vehicle.