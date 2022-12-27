Yearender 2022: From Kia EV6 To Mercedes-Benz EQS, Best Electric Vehicles Of This Year

In the past few years, electric vehicles have become very popular. Electric vehicle charging stations are now widely available, allowing drivers to travel long distances without being concerned about running out of range. Electric vehicle (EV) motors offer quick, clean transportation that is perfect for congested urban areas. Electric vehicles are used by people for transportation, errand running, and commuting.

Instead of using internal combustion engines like those found in petrol or diesel vehicles, electric vehicles transmit power using electromagnetic wires. As a result, fewer emissions are produced by automobiles. In addition, compared to petrol or diesel-powered vehicles, electric motors offer significantly better manoeuvrability, acceleration, and safety. Because they don't require an engine to power their lights and motors, all-electric vehicles are significantly cleaner than conventional vehicles. Additionally, thanks to their superior materials, EV batteries last a lot longer than standard car batteries. EVs are, in a nutshell, an innovative development in transportation!

We're interested to tell you which models debuted in India in 2022 given their wealth of advantages!

1. Tata Tiago EV:

Tata Motors is dominating the current electric car market with a variety of cars like Nexon EV, and Tigor EV. With this, the company this year surprisingly introduced the first in-segment Tata Tiago EV for all EV fans. The company has launched four different trims namely XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech with a claimed range of 315 KM on a single charge, that too, at a very affordable price. The car has also added plenty of segment-first features like cruise control, automatic ORVMs, and LED headlamps.

2. BYD Atto 3:

The Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD has made an entry into the Indian market with its Atto 3. The e-SUV is a premium car with some impressive features under the cockpit. With this, the car features a massive 60.48kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor which can churn out a maximum power of 210bhp and a peak torque of 310 Nm.

3. Mercedes-Benz EQS:

The recently added premium EV under the name of German automobile manufacturer Mercedes Benz is by far the best-tuned EV car we have had our hands on. Just like EQS 53, the EQS 580 sports a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is paired with two electric motors and can churn out a maximum power of 523hp and a peak torque of 855 Nm. The EQS 580 4Matic can sprint from 0-100 in 4.3 seconds and the car has a limited top speed of 210 kph. The car claims an ARAI-certified range of 857 km per charge.

4. Volvo XC40 Recharge:

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is yet another luxury electric vehicle to be added to the list. The vehicle now has an impressive array of features, such as ADAS, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation support, lane-keeping assistance, blind spot assistance, rear auto braking, and Level 2 autonomous driving. The vehicle has a dual motor and a 78kWh battery pack. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, according to the Swedish manufacturer, and it has a 418 km range.

5. Kia EV6:

The South Korean automaker has entered the premium electric car segment following the enormous success of its sub-compact SUV Sonet and Seltos. With a 77.4 kWh battery pack that produces a maximum torque of 350 Nm, Kia's EV6 was first unveiled in June. According to reports, the car can travel 520 km on a single charge.