New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The year 2020 is coming to an end and people across the globe are taking a sigh of relief as the year brought some of the most unexpected and unprecedented situations and crisis which affected the entire population in some or other ways. Mainly, the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in restrictions and closure of almost everything, affected the businesses majorly.

The pandemic affected almost every industry including the automobile industry and led to closure to of production, sale and manufacturing of cars and vehicles across the globe. However, the auto industry gets back to normal as soon as some relaxations were provided after the lockdown. Particularly the SUV market grew at a significant pace in India, with new SUVs launches across segments. While some may be a subtle update or facelift, there has been a fair number of fresh launches as well, especially by the Korean and Japanese carmakers.

So as the year bids adieu, here are top SUV launches of 2020:

Kia Sonet 2020

Kia Sonet grabbed the headlines just like its bigger sibling, Kia Seltos. Launched in September this year, the Kia Sonet is ruling the subcompact SUV segment in the market. The new car from Kia has become the best selling SUV within just three months of its launch. The Kia Sonet comes in 3 powertrain options, including 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream along with the 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel offered with WGT on the manual and VGT on the automatic.

Nissan Magnite 2020

Launched this month, the Nissan Magnite has grabbed some eyeballs, as the car is the most affordable in the subcompact SUV segment. The company received over 5,000 bookings in just five days from its launch. The Nissan Magnite is launched in four variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium and with two engine options. First up is the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor which make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and then there is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit which makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift 2020

Maruti's Vitara Brezza is one of the pioneers of the subcompact SUV segment in the country. Now Maruti Suzuki gave the car a makeover this year and launched a facelift version of the Vitara Brezza. Apart from the facelift, the major changes witnessed in the car are its shift to a petrol powertrain which is the only engine on offer now, LED headlamp with daytime running lamps (DRLs), a torque converter automatic transmission that replaces the AMT unit and offers hill hold assist.

Toyota Urban Cruiser 2020

Then there's the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series engine which is coupled with an electric motor featuring the Smart Hybrid technology. It is the only hybrid vehicle in its class and the dual battery system helps delivering an impressive fuel economy of 18.76 kmpl for automatic and 17.03kmpl for the manual. It also features idle stop-start and torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy.

Hyundai Creta 2020

Hyundai Creta is one of the best selling subcompact SUVs in India. Hyundai launched a new version of Creta in March this year and received 1.15 lakh bookings till October. The new Creta is offered in three engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine gets the option of either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, while the turbo petrol version comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic as standard.

Mahindra Thar 2020

Mahindra, this year launched its much-awaited Thar and the new SUV has some significant evolution from its predecessor. The new Mahindra Thar has bagged over 20,000 bookings since its launch in October. The 2020 Mahindra Thar is offered in two key options - the off-road-focused AX series, and the more lifestyle-oriented LX series. Some new features included in new Thar include power windows, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The powertrain options on the Thar include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Thar has also scored an impressive 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Ford Endeavour 2020

Ford gave a major makeover to the Endeavour in February this year. Both previous engines, the 3.2-litre, Five-Cylinder unit and the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder engine were replaced with a single 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mill. The new powertrain promises to be more frugal and punchier than the previous units, being mated to a brand new and world's first 10-speed automatic gearbox. Other updates on the SUV include a new pair of LED headlights and the Ford Pass connected car tech.

Tata Harrier 2020

The Tata Harrier too got significant updates in March this year, which include a new panoramic sunroof, new slimmer wing mirrors improve corner visibility and a set of new dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels along with new body colour options. The major update was made to the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre powertrain that was tuned to churn out better output and now comes with an option of a six-speed automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai.

Posted By: Talib Khan