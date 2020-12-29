Yearender 2020: However, with the things getting back on track and sales started touching pre-covid levels, dark clouds finally seem to be moving away from over the automakers.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The coronavirus pandemic this year created a plethora of challenges for the automobile industry starting from manufacturing to the sale of the product. Several big companies closed their manufacturing plants owing to the losses incurred due to the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown in place. However, with the things getting back on track and sales started touching pre-covid levels, dark clouds finally seem to be moving away from over the automakers.

Despite the pandemic, there have been some significant motorcycle launches witnessed this year. The bikes launched during 2020 will be remembered in shaping up the biking experience of the youths, as the bikes launched this year are targeted towards the growing culture of long bike rides. So as the year came to an end, here are some top launches of the year 2020:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

The Meteor 350 is the latest addition to the list of Royal Enfield's bikes which can impress with its performance and rideability. The Meteor 350 replaced the Thunderbird and is built on Royal Enfield’s new J platform. The bike comes with a modernised engine that features chain-driven overhead cams. It comes out as a direct rival to the likes of Honda H’Ness CB350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro:

The new range of Triumph Tiger 900 motorcycle replaces it predecessor, the Tiger 800 range. In the 900 series, the Rally Pro sits at the top. The bike features an improved electronics, more powerful engine of 888 cc which produces 95.2 PS, with a lightweight body. This Rally PRO variant comes with an engine putting out and of max power and max torque respectively.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4v:

The Apache RTR 200 4v is the top-end model of RTR series by TVS. The new model launched in 2020 is equipped with BS6 emission standards and comes with new and updated features. The new Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be powered by the same 197.75cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled mill with TVS’s Race Tuned-Fuel Injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology. It churns out 20.2bhp TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes up with an anti-locking braking system and weighs 153 kg.

Dominar 250

Bajaj launched a budget-friendly Dominar with its 250 cc variant to target a lower class of the buyers. Likewise, its predecessor, the Bajaj Dominar 250 ticked all the ticks and proved to be a complete tourer. The new Dominar 250 comes with refined motor, linear power delivery, and a suspension setup that glides over bumps. Head here for our complete review.

Honda H’ness CB350

The Honda H'ness CB350 got modern touches like an LED headlight, Bluetooth connectivity, and even a very rudimentary traction control system. The price of Honda Hness CB350 starts at Rs. 1,85,000 and goes up to Rs. 1,90,000 and is offered in 2 variants - Hness CB350 DLX and the top variant Hness CB350 DLX Pro. The bike has an engine of 348 cc and churns out 21.07 PS.

Posted By: Talib Khan