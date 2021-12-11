New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The year 2021 is almost about to end and the electric vehicle segment in India has seen a great boom as the popularity of electric scooters in India is growing rapidly. The main objective behind introducing electric vehicles in the country is to protect the environment from harmful pollution. Looking at the new potential market of Electric Vehicles (EV) the government is planning to grow the EV market in the country. In this article, we will look at the top 5 electric scooters that are currently present in the Indian market.

OLA Electric S1 and S1 Pro

The OLA Electric has launched two variants of its first scooter. OLA Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters were launched on August 15. While the S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, the OLA S1 pro costs Rs 1,21,999. The electric scooter comes with a 750W portable charger with a top speed of 115 km per hour. The scooter can reach a speed of 40 km/h in just three seconds. A 2.9kWh battery is equipped inside the vehicle which takes six hours to get fully charged.

Simple One

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy’s Simple one is launched recently, and the electric vehicle features a 4.8kWh battery that is more powerful than the Ola scooter’s battery. The scooter offers a range of 236 km when used in mode E and is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather 450X

Ather 450X offers a top speed of 80 km per hour with a range of 116 km. The electric vehicle is priced at Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter has a battery of 61kWh that charges up to 80% in 3 hours 35 minutes.

Bajaj Chetak Electric

The Bajaj Chetak Electric falls in its premium range. While its Urbane variant is priced at Rs Rs.1.42 lakh, the premium variant comes for Rs 1.44 lakh. The electric scooter gets a range of 95 km in eco mode. The scooter offers a battery of 2.9 kWh and can be fully charged in five hours.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube offers a range of 75 kilometers. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS iQube is equipped with a 1.4 kWh battery that can be 80% charged in five hours.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen