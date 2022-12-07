Yamuna Expressway: Speed Limit Reduced From 100 Kmph to 80 Kmph; Know Why

The Noida-Greater Expressway also known as the Yamuna Expressway will reduce the speed limit of vehicles from 100 kmph to 80 kmph starting from December 15. With this move, the authorities aim to reduce the number of accidents that happen due to smog in winter.

Reportedly, the expressway witnesses a lot of accidents in the winter season due to low visibility and dense fog. The vehicles often collide on the side railings or the stationary vehicle which leads to a loss of lives as well as the infrastructure. Another reason to put this move into action was to tackle the overspeeding, especially in the fog.

Notably, if someone found overspeeding, the fine for a first offence will be Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000, while the fine for a second offence is Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000, plus impoundment of the driver's licence.

Earlier, the speed limit on the expressway was 100 kmph and now it has been reduced to 80 km per hour. On the other hand, the speed for heavy vehicles including trucks has been reduced to 60 km per hour. Notably, these speed limits will be implemented for the next two months, that is from December 15 to February 15, 2023.

According to data provided by Times of India citing the Yamuna e-private way's concessionaire, 31 accidents were reported in December 2021, 41 in 2020, 44 in 2019, and 43 in 2018. This year, in a total of 37 accidents were reported out of which 16 people have lost their lives.

The Yamuna Expressway is 165 km long and is extensively used by the commuters to travel from Noida to Jewar, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Lucknow.