Yamaha Launches 2023 FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X, R15M In India; Check What's New

YAMAHA, the popular Japanese two-wheeler maker, has finally debuted the 2023 FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X, MT-15 V2 Deluxe, and R15M. The traction control system, as well as new colour schemes and E20 fuel-ready engines, have been added to the next generation of bikes. Furthermore, the company intends to become E20 fuel compatible by the end of 2023.

Here’s what is new in the next-generation 2023 Yamaha bikes:

2023 FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe:

With the addition of headlamps and LED flashers, the all-new FZS series now has a completely new look. The bike also gets a new Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect Application, as well as single-channel ABS, a rear disc brake, a Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, a tire-hugging rear mudguard, and a lower engine guard. The deluxe edition can be purchased for Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 FZ-X:

The 2023 FZ-X retains the same 149cc engine but the design of the 2023 FZ-X has been revamped by adding a new LED headlight with dashing LED DRLs and new LED turn indicators. The bike gets a traction control system and E20 fuel compliance song with a multi function LCD console with Y-Connect.

The bike can produce a maximum power of 12.4PS and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm and gets the same telescopic fork and mono-shock suspension along with single-channel ABS and disk brakes at both ends.

2023 Yamaha R15M:

The company has added an updated TFT display along with Bluetooth connectivity with a dedicated application that will show incoming call alerts, SMS and email notifications, and phone battery level. Additionally, the application will help in tracking fuel consumption, providing maintenance recommendations, saving the last parked location, and showing malfunction notifications. The company has also added LED turn indicators which means the bike is fully equipped with LED lights.

The bike gets the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC, four-valve, fuel-injected engine which can churn out 18.1bhp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm. The 2023 Yamaha R15M starts at a price of Rs 1,93,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is Rs 12,000 more expensive than its predecessor.