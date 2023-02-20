Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR 125, Ray ZR Street Rally 2023 Launched With New Colours; Details Inside

YAMAHA has launched the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid scooters in the country, after the debut of the new generation of sports bikes such as the FZS-Fi V4, FZ-X, R15M, and MT 15. The company has updated the 125cc scooters as per the BS VI phase 2 norms in the country.

Furthermore, the scooters are now E20 petrol-ready and OBD2 compatible, and Yamaha has included the Y-Connect Application as standard for all scooters to track important information such as when to change the engine oil based on mileage and the number of days.

Here is spec-by-spec information about the newly launched scooters.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid 2023:

The already popular scooter Fascino 125 Fi now comes with disc brakes and a new colour. However, the scooter retains the same 125 cc petrol engine and can churn out a peak power of 8.1 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Yamaha is now offering the scooter with Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System which helps in an initial pickup. The price of the scooter is capped at Rs 91,030 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid 2023:

The company has unveiled a brand-new Ray ZR 125 Fi scooter based on the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid with additional connectivity capabilities, including the Bluetooth equipped Y-connect app with a variety of options on offer. The Ray ZR 125 Fi is outfitted with On-board Diagnostics (OBD) II compliance, which is the automotive electronic system that offers vehicle self-diagnosis and reporting capabilities for repair specialists, just like the Fascino 125 scooter. The Yamaha Ray ZR Fi ZR offers the same power and the price starts at Rs 89,530 (ex-showroom).

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid:

The third scooter debuted in new colours, including Light Grey Vermillion and Matte Black. The company has revealed, however, that the scooters will be available in both drum and disc brake trims, as well as the sporty design and additional graphics on the body. As standard, the scooter includes the Bluetooth-enabled Y-connect application, as well as various safety measures such as automated start/stop, and side stand engine cutoff. The scooter is priced at Rs. 93,530. (ex-showroom).