New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Yamaha Motor India recently introduced a scooter based on R15. It's the quickest mass-market scooter on sale. It's meant for daily riding but doesn't shy away from cutting corners with grace.

These, and I'm sure, there would be several other ways of introducing the Aerox 155 to the world. Priced at 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), Yamaha has tried to carve a niche. Yamaha Aerox 155 -- structurally a maxi-scooter, has capabilities of long-distance touring and at the same time cuts through traffic like a breeze.

The 155-cc, liquid-cooled engine at the heart of things, is a detuned version of what powers the R15 V4. The throttle response is crisp and the 15 PS of power takes care of 100 kmph on the digital speedometer quite effortlessly.

Tipping at 126 kilos, Aerox 155 is surely on the heavy side of things. Making life difficult is the 790 mm seat height, unusual construction of underbone frame and aluminium swingarm which leaves a thick panel between the legs of the rider.

You can choose Aerox 155 for daily errands but it's no ordinary scooter. The variable valve actuation (VVA) technology accomplishes Aerox to hold on to high revs. Open the throttle, and the Aerox rarely races out of breathe.

The suspension is on the firmer side for quite obvious reasons. The 14-inch chubby tyres offer superlative grip and coupled with the front telescopic forks and rear coils, Aerox is one delightful scooter around the corners. Much to my liking, the set-up, I'm confident, Aerox can scrap corners of a race track in a graphic display.

Spend around Rs 17,000 and Yamaha will supply with KYB gas-charged rear suspensions which can do wonders at high speed, ironing out the slightest road imperfections. All said and done, what seeks your undivided attention is the usage of drum brakes at the rear. Single-channel ABS supplied to the front disc brakes delivers adequate anchoring strength in the cities but definitely leaves wanting for more in case of speedy chases on the highways.

Cutting long story short, Yamaha Aerox 155 does everything an ordinary scooter can and more, but at a premium which allows you to buy a full-fledged 200-cc motorcycle. That said, the price doesn't rob any charm of Aerox 155, which is simply a personal scooter I recommend to youth.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Price: Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), Top speed achieved: 108 kmph Mileage: 46.5 kmpl

