New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: World Electric Vehicle Day is observed every year to create awareness among people and remind them of the benefits of e-vehicles. India, where the automobile sector is growingly rapidly, is also not behind in the production of e-vehicles as companies like Hyundai, Tata, and MG have already introduced their electric cars in the country.



If you are interested in exploring different options in the electric-four-wheeler segment, then here's the list of top electric four-wheelers in India under a decent budget:



1. Mahindra eKUV100: The first in line is Mahindra eKUV100, the electric vehicle that was introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. The starting price of Mahindra eKUV100 is Rs 8.25 lakh and has plenty of features starting from a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery which offers a range of 120 km on a single charge to a 40 kW electric motor which belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque, the car has it all. Apart from this, the car is considered to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in India.



2. Hyundai Kona: The car is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery that powers a 100 kW motor which gives power to the front wheel of the vehicle and generates 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. With a single charge, the car offers a range of 452 km. The vehicle requires 7 to 8 hours to get full charges whereas with the help of a fast charger it can charge the battery up to 80 per cent within an hour. The Hyundai Kona Electric Premium variant of the car is priced at Rs. 23.79 lakh whereas the Premium dual-tone trim is priced at Rs. 23.99 lakh.



3. Tata Tigor EV: Tata motors Tigor EV has a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery with a new permanent magnet synchronous electric motor which makes 73 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tigor can reach from 0 to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The ex-showroom price of the EV variant is Rs 11.99 lakh.



4. MG ZS EV: The car has the same 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery pack which is responsible for permanent magnet synchronous motor and also consists of n141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The electric vehicle claims that when it is fully charged it can offer a range of up to 419 km. Meanwhile, the ex-showroom price for the ZS EV starts at Rs 20.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs 24.18 lakh for the premium variant.



5. Tata Nexon EV: The Tata Nexon EV is considered one of the best-selling electric cars in India. The vehicle draws power from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor that makes 127 bhp and 245 Nm. With the help of a fast charger, the battery of the car can be replenished by up to 80 per cent just in an hour. On the other hand, the car claims to offer a driving range of 312 km/charge. The ex-showroom price of the Nexon EV stands between Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen