World Car Awards 2023: Nominations For All Categories Announced, Results To Be Declared On April 5

Before the World Car Award event, the World Car Awards announced the list of finalists in various categories. The World Car Awards are a collection of Car of the Year honours for automobiles that are decided upon by a panel of 100 worldwide automotive journalists from 30 different nations.

World Car Of The Year Eligibility:

1. There are certain guidelines that are required to be met in order to qualify for the nominations of the world’s most prestigious car awards. The guidelines are:

2. Vehicles eligible for World Car of the Year must be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units/year,

3. Must be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets

4. Must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents within the period January 1, 2022, and March 30, 2023.

World Car Of The Year 2023 Nominations:

1.Alfa Romeo Tonale

2. BMW 2 Series Coupe

3. Nissan Ariya

4. Nissan Z

5. Kia Niro

6. Mazda CX-60

7. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

8. BMW X1/iX1

9. Honda HR-V/ZRV

10. Hyundai Ioniq 6

World Urban Car Of The Year 2023:

1. Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus

2. Citroen C3

3. ORA Funky Cat/Haomao

World Luxury Car of the Year 2023:

1. Genesis G90

2. BMW 7 Series/i7

3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4. Land Rover Range Rover

5. Lucid Air

World Performance Car Of The Year 2023:

1. Kia EV6 GT

2. Nissan Z

3. Toyota GR Corolla

4. BMW M4 CSL

6. Porsche 911 GT3 RS

World Electric Car Of The Year 2023:

1. Genesis GV60

2. Hyundai Ioniq 6

3. Lucid Air

4. BMW i7

5. Kia Niro EV

World Car Design Of The Year 2023:

1. Land Rover Range Rover

2. Lucid Air

3. Hyundai Ioniq 6

4. Nissan Z

5. Cadillac Lyriq

These nominations will be followed by the results being revealed during the New York International Auto Show on April 5.