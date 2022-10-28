Why Usage Of Tinted Sheet On Car Windows Are Banned In India; Know Reason Here

The tinted films that are used on the car windows and the windscreen (both rear and front) let the driver and passengers avoid the heat, and extreme exposure and also gain some privacy. The concept of tinted glasses is quite common in the world except for India. In India, if you are caught with tinted glasses, you can attract a fine of Rs 100 for the first offence, Rs 300, and a driving licence suspension for the second offence.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, if a car owner has to use car films to tint the windows and the windscreen, he/she has to ensure that there is a visibility of more than 70% (for the windscreen) and 50% for the side window. However, to let customers avoid sunlight and gain some privacy, companies like Kia, and Hyundai have started providing movable curtains.

Why Are Tinted Glasses Not Allowed In India:

According to a judgment of the Supreme Court in 2012, sun films or tinted sheets will not be used in any cars. This came on the account of rising crimes which are committed by cars. It becomes difficult to catch the criminals who hide themselves in heavily tinted glasses. Low visibility was told to be the major reason behind this judgement.

However, there is no complete ban on the usage of sun sheets but there has to be a good amount of visibility (mentioned above). There are certain RTO-approved sun sheets that you can opt for if you want to avoid heat and extreme exposure.

If you have already installed the illegal sun sheets and now want to remove them, here are a few steps which you can follow to remove the sheets.

1. You can use a heat gun, it will help in melting the glue applied on the tint sheets. After melting, you can easily tear it off from the windows or the windscreen.

2. After using the heat gun, use soapy water to remove the remaining glue left on the windows.