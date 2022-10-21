Why It May Be Difficult For You To Buy A New Car This Dhanteras And Diwali

The dealers have stopped taking any instant bookings on the cars due to the high demand during this festive season. According to a report, over four lakh people have booked their four-wheelers in the country and are expecting the delivery of their vehicles by Dhanteras (23 October) this year.

The last quarter of the year is believed to be the best time for automobile manufacturers as they get a lot of orders due to the festive season. As per a report, a total of 5,39,227 vehicles were sold in the Navratri season this year out of which 1,10,521 are passenger vehicles and 3,69,020 are the two-wheelers.

However, the industry is witnessing high demand which means the waiting period for the vehicles have gone par the limit. The best sellers which include Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra have even longer waiting periods, for some cars, it is more than 65 weeks. People who have made advance bookings have a chance of getting a delivery.

According to a report, best-selling cars by Mahindra like XUV700, and XUV 500 have a waiting of 66-68 weeks. Talking about the Thar 4X4 diesel, the waiting time goes up to 25 weeks. Talking about Tata, its Punch has a waiting period of up to 26 weeks. Other brands like Kia, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki have almost the same waiting period for their top-selling cars like Seltos, Creta, Brezza, and Grand Vitara.

Notably, this festive season is one of the worst-performing seasons for the automotive industry in a decade. As compared to the previous year’s sales figure, the demand was pretty less this season, especially in the areas like North India where Diwali has historically been celebrated as an auspicious festival.

Customers who make reservations or inquire about their favourite cars are clearly informed of the waiting time by the showroom sales representative.