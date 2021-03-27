Automatic Climate Control AC controls the cabin humidity, temperature levels in the car and allows the passenger to set an individual temperature.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Finally! Summer season is here, and so is the need for an air conditioner. People travelling in the car are now in dire need to service their ACs, as it's not easy to drive in this scorching heat. Now, as technology has advanced, people are looking for better ACs like Automatic Climate Control in their car. However, not many know how this advanced AC work and what are its pros and cons.

What is Automatic Climate Control AC in Cars?

This system is the most advanced ACs available in mid-range cars. It controls the cabin humidity, temperature levels in the car and allows the passenger to set an individual temperature. It automatically controls the air-distribution, air-flow and temperature inside the car. Not just this, it also controls the air circulation, speed of the fan and eliminates fogging effect on the side windows and windscreen.

Pros of Automatic Climate Control in Car

1. It is convenient as it doesn't require manual adjustment all the time. The automatic climate control AC will remain at the same temperature you have set, irrespective of the outside temperature.

2. It has the ability to bring down the temperature of the furnace car in just a few minutes.

3. You will get an air purifier in this automatic climate control

4. Automatic climate control AC gives you the facility of multi-zone climate control. Earlier, this feature was limited to only luxurious cars.

Cons Automatic Climate Control in Car

1. This advanced system seems to be easy, however, a buffet of buttons will make things difficult for you.

2. This advanced system is quite expensive. If anything goes wrong, then you have to pay a hefty price to get it repaired.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv