The government, while mandating the FASTag, said that the vehicles crossing toll plazas, from the dedicated FASTag lane, without FASTags will have to pay double fees applicable to the type of vehicle.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated the FASTags on vehicles across country from today onwards and has even refused to extend the deadline, which was already extended from January 1 to February 15-16. In order to pass a toll plaza and make the payment digitally, a vehicle now must have a FASTag installed on it. Vehicles, without FASTags, will be charged twice the original fee on passing a toll plaza.

"As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicles not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional 'FASTag' entering into the 'FASTag' lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category," the government said in a statement.

What happens if you reach a toll plaza without installing FASTag on your vehicle?

Travelling without a FASTag on vehicle from today onwards will take a heavy toll on your pocket. However, to ease the commuters, several agents from different banks, which are issuing the FASTags, are stationed at different toll plazas. Commuters can provide the required details to them and can install a FASTag on their vehicle.

How to buy a FASTag?

The government has provided multiple options for the commuters to get a FASTag on your vehicle. A person can get a FASTag at certain toll plazas across the country. You just have to provide your identification documents as well as the documents of your vehicle -- RC, Insurance, Pollution certificate.

You can also buy a FASTag on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and 22 other authorised government and private banks. The banks that currently offer FASTags include South Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank, Sarawat Bank, City Union Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Union Bank, Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Syndicate Bank and Federal Bank. It is noteworthy to mention that customers will have to provide PAN and Aadhar card for the KYC process to the banks.

How to install a FASTag?

First, you will have to attach the FASTag on the windscreen of your vehicle. For activation, you will have to visit the bank from where the FASTag has been issued. You can also activate it by the self-activation process. For this, you will have to download the 'My FASTag' app.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan