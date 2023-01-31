Want A Fancy Number For Your Car? Step-By-Step Guide To Get Registration Number Of Your Choice

Here is how to get a fancy number plate for your car. (Image-Twitter)

The letters and numbers that are displayed on the front and back of a car are called number plates. By informing authorities of the owners and position of the car, these license plates aid in traffic regulation. It is challenging to obtain a personalised number plate while buying a new car because the RTO has tight requirements regarding the series and demand of the number. This is because of the lengthy process and high cost of obtaining one.

However, you can now get the fancy number series for your new car, bike, or any vehicle by visiting a particular government website by following these steps:

Step 1: Register as a Public User online at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) website.

Step 2: Create an account and log in.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate RTO, and then from the list, choose the desired fancy number. The necessary digits can also be entered to check on the availability of a specific decorative license plate. In addition, the appropriate reservation charge is shown next to the number.

Step 4: Reserve the number by paying the registration fees.

Step 5: For your preferred fancy number plate, you will participate in an auction process. Enter your starting bid and keep an eye out for any new bids that are placed on it. When another bid is approved, yours will need to be raised.

Step 6: You can settle the balance or get your refund after the results are announced.

Step 7: Print out the allocation letter for your records and submit it to the concerned dealership to get the number plate installed.

Do note that the process requires five days to complete after you register and finish the bidding for a chosen number. On the other hand, the process begins four days following your website registration.