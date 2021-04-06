Under the new rules, renewal of registration certificate can now be done 60 days in advance, while the time limit for temporary registration has also been increased from 1 month to 6 months.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently issued new guidelines for issuing and renewal driving licenses across the country. The new rules issued by the ministry eliminates the need for the applicant to physically visit the regional transport office (RTO) and present himself before the licensing authority.

Under the new rules, the entire process of getting a learner's license -- from application to printing -- will be done online. The new rules have also deducted a year from the time period of a driving license. Electronic certificates and documents can be used for medical certificates, learners license, surrender of driver's license and renewal of driving license.

Under the new rules, renewal of registration certificate can now be done 60 days in advance, while the time limit for temporary registration has also been increased from 1 month to 6 months. At the same time, the government has now made changes in the procedure for learner's license, according to which the driving test will now be done online through a tutorial.

“Within seven days of submitting an application, every applicant for a learner’s licence shall complete a tutorial on safe driving electronically on a portal, either accessed by the applicant himself or with the help of a facilitation centre,” said the notification from MoRTH.

The tutorial on driving will contain information on traffic signs, signals, road rules and regulations. It also includes the duties of a driver when his vehicle is involved in an accident resulting in death or bodily injury to a person or damage to the property of a third party.

The tutorial will also talk about precautions to be taken while passing an unmanned railway crossing. It will also mention the documents the driver should carry with him while driving a motor vehicle. Applicants applying for a license must answer at least 60 per cent of the questions in the test correctly. This pass percentage has not been changed from the current criteria.

Currently, at least nine questions need to be answered correctly from a set of 15 questions. These 15 questions are part of a questionnaire, which consists of 150 questions. The applicant must then apply for a driving license within 30 days and within six months from the date of issuance of the learner's license.

