Volvo EX90 EV Announced Globally; Check Range, Features And Other Details Here

Volvo, a Swedish multinational luxury car manufacturer has announced its all-new seven-seater SUV EX90, which is currently called as an electric variant of the flagship Volvo XC90 and would be seen on the roads of every country by 2024.

With this, the company has made the first step toward its promise of releasing one electric car each year. Talking about the car, Volvo has ensured that the car is a safer option for its customer, like always, and has offered many safety features including cameras, radars, and lidar. Notably, this would be the third electric car made by Volvo.

Volvo EX90 Specifications:

Talking about the car specifications, it features a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery along with a 250 kW fast charging support which can give a range of up to 180 Km range in just a 10-minute charge. Notably, the car will get 80 percent charged in just 1.5 hours. The company is claiming a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

According to the reports, the car can produce a maximum power of 517 horsepower and 910 Nm of maximum torque and the car can reach 100 Km per hour in around 5 seconds.

Volvo EX90 Features:

There are plenty of features on offer as the car is going to be a flagship SUV of the company. High-resolution LiDAR, 16 additional sensors, 14.5-inch infotainment screen with in-built Google Play, Google Assistant, and Wireless Apple CarPlay. Adding on to that, the body and wheels have been sculpted to provide the best aerodynamic performance, with the front LED lights having a "T" shape and the rear having a "C" shape. The car will consist of an improved Pilot Assist system and a lane-changing steering support feature.

Volvo EX90 Price And Availability:

With the official launching date in 2024, the company is expected to launch the car in the USA by next year. However, the EX90's launch in India is anticipated to happen sometime after the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge launches in this year and 2023, respectively.

Talking about the price, the company has not made any official announcement so stay tuned for further updates.