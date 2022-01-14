New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk (Anirban Mitra): There is good news for sedan lovers. Just not Skoda Slavia, but Volkswagen is also gearing up to introduce its compact sedan in the Indian market. The company has revealed the timeline for the launch.
This sedan will be the fourth product under Skoda-Volkswagen India 2.0 project. Skoda had revealed its Slavia sedan in December. Volkswagen's sedan will share parts, engine and will be rolled out of the same production line.
The fourth product -- Volkswagen's upcoming sedan will share parts, engines with the Skoda Slavia. The upcoming Volkswagen sedan was spotted in camouflaged conditions several times.
According to media reports, Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, has confirmed the global premiere of the sedan in March. The sedan could be named Vitrus.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma