New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk (Anirban Mitra): There is good news for sedan lovers. Just not Skoda Slavia, but Volkswagen is also gearing up to introduce its compact sedan in the Indian market. The company has revealed the timeline for the launch.



This sedan will be the fourth product under Skoda-Volkswagen India 2.0 project. Skoda had revealed its Slavia sedan in December. Volkswagen's sedan will share parts, engine and will be rolled out of the same production line.



The fourth product -- Volkswagen's upcoming sedan will share parts, engines with the Skoda Slavia. The upcoming Volkswagen sedan was spotted in camouflaged conditions several times.

According to media reports, Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, has confirmed the global premiere of the sedan in March. The sedan could be named Vitrus.

Skoda Slavia will replace Rapid in the market whereas Volkswagen's new sedan will take Vento's place. The new sedans will compete with Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Skoda and Volkswagen will price the sedans attractively. In terms of features, the sedans will be loaded with connected tech, infotainment screen, sunroof, segment-leading wheelbase and digital driver display. Prices are expected to start at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan will offer two engine options: 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. Transmission options will be 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG gearbox. The 1-litre engine produces 115 PS and 175 Nm while the 1.5-litre 150 PS and 250 Nm.

