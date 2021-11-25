New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Volkswagen Passenger Cars on Thursday announced the start of production of the facelifted Tiguan SUV in India, which will be launched in early December.



Tiguan is positioned at the top of the VW SUV line-up, which comprises Taigun, T-Roc and Allspace. The production commenced at the Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.



The Tiguan is built on the MQB platform and VW says it has increased dynamic proportions.

Tiguan has phased out of the market during the BS6 transition. Earlier, the Tiguan was available in only diesel engine option.



The new Volkswagen Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The turbo-charged engine churns out 190 horsepowers and 320 Nm of peak torque.



Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, "The SUVW has been a global best-seller and a flagship model for brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment.”



VW Tiguan will compete with the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass. The facelifted Tiguan is expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).



Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Globally, the Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline swiftly rising up to the rank as a global best-seller. The Tiguan is a perfect SUVW, equipped with the right amount of power, performance and elegance.”



"We look forward to the launch of the new 5-seater Tiguan in early December 2021," Gupta added.

Skoda Auto is also expected to launch the facelifted Kodiaq in early-2022. Kodiaq and Tiguan share the engine, transmission, cycle parts and features.

Volkswagen will also be launching a mid-sized sedan, which will replace the ageing Vento. The launch is expected in March 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma