Volkswagen Tiguan 'Exclusive' Edition Announced In India; Check Price And Specifications Here

The German Car Manufacturer has announced that it would be announcing the special edition of its existing premium SUV Volkswagen Tiguan. With the launch, the car would be the most expensive trim by the company with a price tag of Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of changes, the car would be a performance-based trim and will feature some cosmetic changes in the design, different colour schemes, and more including black roof foil and black graphics on the C-pillar.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition Specifications:

The car would feature the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which can churn out the maximum power output of 187bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque with a claimed mileage of 12.65kmpl. The car would get a 7-speed DSG along with a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Six airbags, ABS, ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, hill hold assist, hill descent control, active TPMS, a three-head rest at the back with three-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and a driver alert system are all included in the car's safety equipment.

Speaking of the interior, the Volkswagen Tiguan receives an "Exclusive" badge, a 10-inch customizable digital MID, and an eight-inch infotainment system with gesture controls akin to those found in BMW vehicles. Additionally, the company has offered other features like a panoramic sunroof, Volkswagen connects, illuminated scuff plates, and more.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, commented on the announcement, saying, "The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller and has received an incredible response from customers. We are excited to unveil the Tiguan's ‘Exclusive Edition,’ which adds more stylish and practical features to increase the car's appeal.”

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition Price And Rivals:

Pure White and Oryx White are the only two colour options available for the single trim of the brand-new addition to the Volkswagen portfolio, the exclusive edition. The vehicle will go up against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross, among other vehicles.