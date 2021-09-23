New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Volkswagen India is all set to launch its brand new SUV -- Taigun in India on Thursday. Taigun is Volkswagen's first product that will be launched in India under the company's new India 2.0 strategy which matches the concept presented at the 2020 Auto Expo. The brand new SUV is expected to give a tough competition to compact SUVs such as Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc.



Taigun is based on Volkswagen's MQB A0 IN platform. This is the same platform that was used in the Skoda kushaq as well. However, Taigun manages to make its own unique identity with its stylish design and premium looks.



If you are planning to buy a small yet powerful SUV then, Volkswagen Taigun is the best option for you. Let’s have a look at the expected price, features, and design of the SUV.



Design of Volkswagen Taigun



Taigun is equipped with LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, etc. Since the auto giant had already revealed the look of the car to the masses, it seems that the SUV looks elegant from every angle. The overall design of the SUV gives a premium-quality look.



Volkswagen Taigun features



The company will offer the SUV in Standard and GT Line versions. The top-end GT Line variant of the SUV will have several features like carbon fibre and silver-finished inserts on the dashboard, fully digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with touch.



Expected price of Taigun



With all these amazing features loaded in the car, Taigun's expected price can start from Rs. 10.50 lakh and can go all the way to Rs. 18 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom) depending on different variants.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen