These rules will come into effect from October 1, 2021, in which, if a vehicle owner obtains the certificate for scrapping the old vehicle, then there will be no extra fee levied on the RC to buy a new vehicle.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: In order to lessen the number of old vehicles on Indian roads, the government had announced a Vehicle Scrappage Policy in the Union Budget 2021. As per the rules mentioned in the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, it is mandatory to conduct a fitness test of a 20-year-old private vehicle and 15-year-old commercial vehicles. In line with this, the Road Transport Ministry has now issued a notification and said that renewal of registration certificates of vehicles will become expensive from October 1, 2021.

The Government has issued the Central Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2021. These rules will come into effect from October 1, 2021, in which, if a vehicle owner obtains the certificate for scrapping the old vehicle, then there will be no extra fee levied on the registration certificate to buy a new vehicle. If you have not taken a scrap certificate before October 1, then you will not get an incentive on the old car. This will be applicable to all private vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Here is a list of how much you have to pay to get new registration certificates and to renew the old ones

Motorcycle

It will cost Rs 300 to issue a new registration certificate, while Rs 1000 will have to be paid for renewal.

Three Wheeler/Quadricycle

It will cost Rs 600 to issue a new registration certificate, while Rs 2500 will have to be paid to renew.

Light motor vehicle

It will cost Rs 600 to issue a new registration certificate, while Rs 5000 will have to be paid to renew.

Imported motor vehicle - for four wheels or more.

It will cost Rs 2500 to issue a new registration certificate, while Rs 10,000 will have to be paid for renewing.

If the registration certificate is a smart card type, then you will have to pay Rs 200 more for issuing or renewing it. Apart from this, if the renewal of the registration certificate is delayed, then an additional Rs 300 will have to be paid for the motorcycle every month, for the rest of the vehicles, Rs 500 will be charged extra.

The charge for conducting tests for the renewal of fitness certificates for 15-year-old vehicles has also been made expensive.

1. For a manual motorcycle, Rs 400 will have to be paid, while for an automated one, a fee of Rs 500 will be charged.

2. For manual three-wheelers, Rs 800 will be charged while Rs 1000 has been fixed for automated.

3. Medium Vehicle/Passenger Motor Vehicle - Rs 800 for manual and Rs 1300 for Automated

4. Heavy Vehicle/Passenger Motor Vehicle - Rs 1000 for Manual and Rs 1500 for Automated

What will be the charge for renewal and grant of fitness certificate of vehicles older than 15 years?

1. 1000 rupees for motorcycle

2. Rs 3500 for three-wheeler or quadricycle

3. Rs 7500 for light vehicles

3. Rs 10,000 for medium goods/passenger motor vehicle

4. Rs 12500 for heavy goods/passenger motor vehicle

