New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Are you afraid that the validity of your transport documents, including your license, will expire on September 30? Don't worry as now you have two more months to get your documents renewed as the Delhi government has extended the validity of all transport documents, including existing driving licenses and permits, till November 30.

Though no official advisory has been issued from the Union road transport and highways ministry regarding the matter, the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the reason behind this step was keeping in view of problems faced by common people during the Covid times. He further said that with this step, overcrowding can also be avoided in zonal offices.

In order to control the spiralling cases of Covid-19, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has taken various steps in recent times to avoid situations like overcrowding at the Zonal offices for license-related queries. Apart from that, with the help of this initiative, people living in the national capital will get their learning driving license just at the comfort of their home as the Delhi government is trying to push most of the transport services to work online.

Not only that, but the Delhi government is also planning to take the help from 88 colleges of Delhi University in the license-making task, which will be open for college students as well.

Apart from that, in order to control pollution that emerges out of vehicles, the UT government has made it a mandate for vehicle owners to carry their valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates otherwise they can be charged with Rs. 10,000 fine and valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

"The Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in the city to ply their vehicles only with valid PUC certificate," said a notice issued by the Delhi Transport department on September 20.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen